The Exalted One Revealed On AEW Dynamite (Video)

We now know who the Exalted One, as he made his identity known during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Brodie Lee, the former Luke Harper in WWE, revealed himself to be the mysterious leader of the Dark Order on Wednesday night’s episode and you can see video of the reveal below.

The unveiling took place after the Dark Order arrived with Evil Uno proclaiming that the Exalted One was near in a promo. SCU came out with Daniels saying that there was no Exalted One, after which a video appeared in which Lee was revealed. Lee said that Daniels had to be punished and the Order attacked Daniels and Kaz, laying them out.

Lee departed WWE back in December after having requested his release in April of last year.

https://twitter.com/AEWonTNT/status/1240446996827140096