The Fiend Attacks Alexa Bliss to Close Smackdown (Pics, Video)

The Fiend found himself a new target on tonight’s Smackdown, attacking Alexa Bliss to end the show. The Fiend came out at the end of the show after Bliss was left alone in the ring by Nikki Cross, who had left frustrated after her loss to Bayley.

Bliss found herself paralyzed with fear as Wyatt taunted her, got down close and ultimately applied the Mandible Claw to close the show. You can see pics and video below.

The reason for the attack isn’t known yet, though Bray Wyatt did use an apparition of Bliss to try and tempt Braun Strowman during the Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Our full review of Smackdown is here.