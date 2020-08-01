wrestling / News

The Fiend Attacks Alexa Bliss to Close Smackdown (Pics, Video)

July 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt The Fiend Alexa Bliss WWE Smackdown

The Fiend found himself a new target on tonight’s Smackdown, attacking Alexa Bliss to end the show. The Fiend came out at the end of the show after Bliss was left alone in the ring by Nikki Cross, who had left frustrated after her loss to Bayley.

Bliss found herself paralyzed with fear as Wyatt taunted her, got down close and ultimately applied the Mandible Claw to close the show. You can see pics and video below.

The reason for the attack isn’t known yet, though Bray Wyatt did use an apparition of Bliss to try and tempt Braun Strowman during the Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. Our full review of Smackdown is here.

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, The Fiend, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

