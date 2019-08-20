The Fiend Attacks Jerry Lawler on Raw (Pics, Video)

– Jerry Lawler made an appearance in the ring to hype the King of the Ring, only to fall victim to The Fiend. You can see a couple of pics and video below from the segment, in which Lalwer tried to escape when the lights started going out. However, once all the lights were out but a spotlight Bray Wyatt’s alter ego appeared behind Lawler and attacked, laying in the Mandible Claw.

Lawler was said by the announcers as being tended to by medical staff in the back, while NXT’s Vic Joseph stepped in on commentary to take Lawler’s place.