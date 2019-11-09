wrestling / News
The Fiend Attacks The O.C. Following Smackdown and Raw Taping (Pics)
– The Fiend assaulted The O.C. after the Smackdown and Raw tapings concluded on Friday in Manchester. You can see pics below of the segment, during which The O.C. cut a promo in front of the live crowd and delivering “mom lines” to get the crowd hot before Bray Wyatt’s music hit and the red light appeared. Wyatt battled against all three members and then applied the Mandible Claw to AJ Styles.
Styles beautifully shitting on the crowd. Plenty of mom lines.#WWEManchester #RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/FlL7Qkt8yr
— Andrew Pollard (@culturedleftpeg) November 8, 2019
Oh shit. The OC interrupted by The Fiend.
Very decent. #WWEManchester #RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/7ZpIdsPA6X
— Andrew Pollard (@culturedleftpeg) November 8, 2019
The OC vs. The Fiend is on!#WWEManchester #RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/4JWQYA4dWq
— Andrew Pollard (@culturedleftpeg) November 8, 2019
Post show shenanigans at #WWEManchester tonight. #TheFiend pops the crowd something huge and attacks The OC. This entrance truly is brilliant pic.twitter.com/dURDjdRsVD
— Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) November 8, 2019
The Fiend puts AJ down with the mandible claw after a bit of a scuffle.
Fans very happy.#WWEManchester #RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/yXpmmPGiNk
— Andrew Pollard (@culturedleftpeg) November 8, 2019
The fiend is in Manchester #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/mXi10bGHcE
— Humare Khan (@Khantona7) November 8, 2019
Only captured a small bit of it but The Fiend’s entrance in person is incredible.
What to make of #WWEManchester as a whole? Underwhelmed, despite a title change and a great eight man tag match on Raw. pic.twitter.com/GyqWaaNxiy
— GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) November 8, 2019
Hell yes! #WWEManchester #offair @WWEBrayWyatt @WWE pic.twitter.com/In92ZuCZ1n
— Gemma (@Midges87) November 8, 2019
Pretty cool to see this in person #SmackDown #SDLive #TheFiend #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/8vRSXeg6Lg
— brian miller (@brianmiller25) November 8, 2019
