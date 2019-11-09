The Fiend Attacks The O.C. Following Smackdown and Raw Taping (Pics)

– The Fiend assaulted The O.C. after the Smackdown and Raw tapings concluded on Friday in Manchester. You can see pics below of the segment, during which The O.C. cut a promo in front of the live crowd and delivering “mom lines” to get the crowd hot before Bray Wyatt’s music hit and the red light appeared. Wyatt battled against all three members and then applied the Mandible Claw to AJ Styles.

Post show shenanigans at #WWEManchester tonight. #TheFiend pops the crowd something huge and attacks The OC. This entrance truly is brilliant pic.twitter.com/dURDjdRsVD — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) November 8, 2019

The Fiend puts AJ down with the mandible claw after a bit of a scuffle. Fans very happy.#WWEManchester #RAW #WWE pic.twitter.com/yXpmmPGiNk — Andrew Pollard (@culturedleftpeg) November 8, 2019

