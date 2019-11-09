wrestling / News

The Fiend Attacks The O.C. Following Smackdown and Raw Taping (Pics)

November 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bray Wyatt The Fiend WWE Raw

– The Fiend assaulted The O.C. after the Smackdown and Raw tapings concluded on Friday in Manchester. You can see pics below of the segment, during which The O.C. cut a promo in front of the live crowd and delivering “mom lines” to get the crowd hot before Bray Wyatt’s music hit and the red light appeared. Wyatt battled against all three members and then applied the Mandible Claw to AJ Styles.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, RAW, Smackdown, The O.C., Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading