The Fiend Bray Wyatt Beats Drew McIntyre in Cage Match After Raw (Pics, Video)

– Following last night’s Raw, The Fiend Bray Wyatt was back again for another dark main event Cage Match. After the show went off the air, Wyatt defended his Universal title against Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match. You can check out some live event photos and video clips of the dark match main event from last night that were posted on Twitter, including from Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso.

Based on the footage, Wyatt defeated McIntyre after hitting him with the Mandible Claw and Sister Abigail. Unfortunately, the WWE continues to insist on using the red lightning for Bray Wyatt’s matches as The Fiend, much to the annoyance of fans at the event.

Last night’s event was held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dark match was a cage match between The Fiend and Drew McIntyre. It was fun and very red. — Zach or Zack but not Zac (@zackjewell) November 19, 2019

Raw dark match: The Fiend vs. Drew McIntyre inside a steel cage pic.twitter.com/7D0FkCwC1V — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) November 19, 2019

Bray Wyatt – almost working as a crowd favorite – sends the crowd home happy with a dark match win against Drew McIntyre pic.twitter.com/IZ4ETWZ0g5 — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) November 19, 2019

Dumb ass red light for Drew McIntyre vs Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship inside a steel cage after #Raw. #WWE pic.twitter.com/nCSy8gUZwS — Matt Degnan (@degnan_matt) November 19, 2019

The Fiend vs Drew McIntyre in a steel cage was the dark match. #WWEBoston pic.twitter.com/1okSKmL54U — Balor Club Guy (@BalorClubGuy) November 19, 2019

The Fiend vs Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage was the dark match. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/WlT83zjqFs — Balor Club Guy (@BalorClubGuy) November 19, 2019