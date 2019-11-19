wrestling / News

The Fiend Bray Wyatt Beats Drew McIntyre in Cage Match After Raw (Pics, Video)

November 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Seth Rollins The Fiend Hell in a Cell

– Following last night’s Raw, The Fiend Bray Wyatt was back again for another dark main event Cage Match. After the show went off the air, Wyatt defended his Universal title against Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match. You can check out some live event photos and video clips of the dark match main event from last night that were posted on Twitter, including from Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso.

Based on the footage, Wyatt defeated McIntyre after hitting him with the Mandible Claw and Sister Abigail. Unfortunately, the WWE continues to insist on using the red lightning for Bray Wyatt’s matches as The Fiend, much to the annoyance of fans at the event.

Last night’s event was held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading