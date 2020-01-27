wrestling / News
The Fiend Bray Wyatt Retains Universal Title at Royal Rumble (Pics, Video)
– Daniel Bryan was unsuccessful in his latest bid to capture the WWE Universal championship. Reigning champion The Fiend Bray Wyatt beat Daniel Bryan at tonight’s Royal Rumble 2020 event to retain the title. Wyatt pinned Bryan in a Strap Match to score the pinfall to get the win. You can check out some photos and clips from the match below.
UP NEXT: #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt defends his #UniversalChampionship in a #StrapMatch against @WWEDanielBryan! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/0gr4CIvaH9
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 27, 2020
One goal for @WWEDanielBryan tonight: VANQUISH #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/r0mxijlsQ0
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
The stuff that nightmares are made of…#RoyalRumble #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/bF3jWYfSkV
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
This can't be good for @WWEDanielBryan's chances.#RoyalRumble #StrapMatch #UniversalChampionship @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/0pnHWiLcVr
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
Hurt… or heal?
That is the question. #RoyalRumble #StrapMatch #UniversalChampionship pic.twitter.com/OzZdyPeZro
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
The consequences of a #StrapMatch.#RoyalRumble #UniversalChampionship pic.twitter.com/XW8FprjhDV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
The… advantages of a #StrapMatch?#RoyalRumble #UniversalChampionship @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/OhYnGE0KyQ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
Myyyyy, how the tables have turned…#RoyalRumble #StrapMatch #UniversalChampionship @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/9jwwa07U8M
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
RT if you're YES'ing with @WWEDanielBryan right now! #RoyalRumble #StrapMatch #UniversalChampionship pic.twitter.com/I6qOQuI2SQ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
Maybe @WWEDanielBryan knew EXACTLY what he was doing when he challenged #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt to a #StrapMatch… #RoyalRumble #BrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/a0c0VVqMJq
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
IS #THEFIEND @WWEBRAYWYATT GOING TO TAP?!#RoyalRumble #StrapMatch #UniversalChampionship @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/mFhsbOx2mF
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
Merciless in victory.#TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt is STILL your #UniversalChampion after an extremely punishing #StrapMatch at #RoyalRumble. pic.twitter.com/Lh5rWx6Yji
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
The scars of battle are all over @WWEDanielBryan following that #StrapMatch. #RoyalRumble #UniversalChampionship pic.twitter.com/OzCgY4OkIn
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 27, 2020
