The Fiend Bray Wyatt Retains Universal Title at Royal Rumble (Pics, Video)

– Daniel Bryan was unsuccessful in his latest bid to capture the WWE Universal championship. Reigning champion The Fiend Bray Wyatt beat Daniel Bryan at tonight’s Royal Rumble 2020 event to retain the title. Wyatt pinned Bryan in a Strap Match to score the pinfall to get the win. You can check out some photos and clips from the match below.

