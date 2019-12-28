wrestling / News
The Fiend Appeared After Smackdown Went Off the Air, Fought With Daniel Bryan (Pics)
– Following last night’s edition of Smackdown on FOX, it looks like the action continued with a brawl between The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan. The Fiend made an appearance in the arena with his custom title belt after the show ent off the air.
An initial report by WrestlingInc.com indicated that it was a dark match main event, but it was later corrected with a note that no official match actually took place. The Fiend appeared live at the show in Detroit with his custom belt and briefly fought with Daniel Bryan “out of the ring, and then in the ring.” Wyatt later left, and his laughter was heard looping on the speakers for about 30 seconds. If there was an actual match taking place, no winner was ever announced.
So, it doesn’t appear this was an official title match between the two Superstars. You can check out some photos of the off-air segment that were posted on Twitter below.
Daniel Bryan is scheduled to face The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal title at Royal Rumble 2020 next month. The event is scheduled for January 26, 2020 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
YOWIE WOWIE! That was wild! He had his fiend title too! Looks EPIC! #postshow #smackdown pic.twitter.com/iwW2zA7TAx
— Noah Foster (@nfoster1916) December 28, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Creative Team Reportedly Told To Come Up With Ideas For The Usos Return
- Nick Patrick Calls Ultimate Warrior the Worst ‘Big Money Guy’ He Ever Worked With, Reveals How Warrior Once Injured His Knee
- Jim Ross Weighs In on Young Bucks Leaving Twitter, Criticism of Dark Order Segment, Believes Those Issues Will Be Fixed
- Nick Patrick Reveals Sharmell Sullivan and Melina Almost Came to Blows Before Wrestler’s Court in WWE