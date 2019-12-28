The Fiend Appeared After Smackdown Went Off the Air, Fought With Daniel Bryan (Pics)

– Following last night’s edition of Smackdown on FOX, it looks like the action continued with a brawl between The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan. The Fiend made an appearance in the arena with his custom title belt after the show ent off the air.

An initial report by WrestlingInc.com indicated that it was a dark match main event, but it was later corrected with a note that no official match actually took place. The Fiend appeared live at the show in Detroit with his custom belt and briefly fought with Daniel Bryan “out of the ring, and then in the ring.” Wyatt later left, and his laughter was heard looping on the speakers for about 30 seconds. If there was an actual match taking place, no winner was ever announced.

So, it doesn’t appear this was an official title match between the two Superstars. You can check out some photos of the off-air segment that were posted on Twitter below.

Daniel Bryan is scheduled to face The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal title at Royal Rumble 2020 next month. The event is scheduled for January 26, 2020 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.