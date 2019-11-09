wrestling / News
The Fiend Takes Out Daniel Bryan on Smackdown (Video)
– Daniel Bryan ran afoul of The Fiend on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Bray Wyatt appeared during a backstage segment and attacked Bryan while Sami Zayn was trying to recruit Bryan, putting Bryan out with a Mandible Claw. You can see video of the segment below.
Wyatt does not yet have a match on Survivor Series, nor does Bryan. At this point, there’s no firm word on whether the two will be involved in a match involving each other, though it would seem a possibility based on the segment.
Our full review of Smackdown is here.
THE UNIVERSAL CHAMPION IS HERE.
What has #TheFiend @WWEBrayWyatt done to @WWEDanielBryan?! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/Qem2tnd6Pw
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2019
The Fiend vs Daniel Bryan would be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kwcGusf6jo
— • (@AnnetteReid24) November 9, 2019
