The Fiend Takes Out Daniel Bryan on Smackdown (Video)

– Daniel Bryan ran afoul of The Fiend on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Bray Wyatt appeared during a backstage segment and attacked Bryan while Sami Zayn was trying to recruit Bryan, putting Bryan out with a Mandible Claw. You can see video of the segment below.

Wyatt does not yet have a match on Survivor Series, nor does Bryan. At this point, there’s no firm word on whether the two will be involved in a match involving each other, though it would seem a possibility based on the segment.

