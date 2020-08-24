The Fiend Wins Universal Title at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns Returns & Assaults Fiend and Strowman (Pics, Video)

The Fiend and Braun Strowman had a Falls Count Anywhere match to headline SummerSlam and while The Fiend won the match, a returning Roman Reigns made the most impact. The Fiend defeated Strowman to capture the Universal Championship, only to have Reigns come into the ring and spear The Fiend. The returning WWE star then turned his attention to Strowman, beating him down outside the ring, before he came back in to nail The Fiend again and pick up the title to raise over his head. You can see pics and video from the bout below.

Reigns has been out of WWE since before WrestleMania, staying away for the health of his family during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reigns said in June that his decision was because of his two infant children, saying, “The decision was taken mainly because each performer travels so much, and we are all such a diverse group and from all over the place. I’m not convinced, and I can’t trust the fact that everybody is taking it as seriously and locking themselves down at home like I am. I trust my life with my co-workers every time I step foot in the ring, but I just can’t put the same trust when it has my children, my wife and my family involved. But I don’t want it to come off as I am taking a stand against the company at all, because I love the WWE. I’ve been a part of this company just since I was a little boy. That’s why I always take it so personally when I represent them.”

The Fiend is in his second reign as WWE Universal Championship. Strowman’s reign, his first, ends at 142 days.