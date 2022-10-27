wrestling / News
The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment
MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
MJF then announced that the group was fired, and they immediately attacked him in response. MJF ended up chokeslammed into a table at ringside by W. Morrissey to close the show.
MJF is set to face Moxley for the World Championship at Full Gear on November 19th. Earlier in the night, MJF had told Renee Paquette that he promised not to use his Dynamite Diamond Ring against Moxley during the match.
With all due respect, @The_MJF speaks with @ReneePaquette here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IcPYvmSf2c
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022
.@The_MJF lays out some firm conditions for @StokelyHathaway.
It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/bw9EY9Lg8E
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022
Despicable acts by #TheFirm after tonight's World Title match, and @The_MJF lets @StokelyHathaway he does NOT approve!
It's #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/n1Nn23Wcek
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022
#TheFirm's @TheCaZXL sends a message to @The_MJF!#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/kGScYiIiwe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 27, 2022
