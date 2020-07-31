wrestling / News
The Former Rusev Gets First Twitch Ban
The former Rusev is definitely on his way toward becoming a pro streamer, as he’s received his first Twitch ban. Miro’s Twitch account received his first ban on today approximately an hour ago, per Streamer Bans.
There’s no word on why he got banned. It is important to note that Twitch bans are not permanent for the most part; bans are issued for short periods of time, escalating based on repeat offenses or severity of the violation of Twitch’s rules.
Rusev said on his Twitch stream recently, “I’m done [with wrestling]. I’m done, man. I’m just enjoying my Twitch. I’m a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, and content creator. I’m not a wrestler anymore. Can I be your favorite streamer?” Whether he was serious or not is, of course, up for debate.
