The Four Horsewomen Want To Main Event Wrestlemania Together

In an interview with ESPN, The Four Horsewomen of WWE (Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley and Sasha Banks) all revealed that they would like to main event Wrestlemania against each together. They’ve had matches against each other at the big show in various combinations, and both Charlotte and Becky main evented this year’s event (with Ronda Rousey). Here are highlights:

Charlotte Flair on when she realized what the group could be: “I knew that we were all talented, but when the four of us faced off together I think it was the first time you realized, wow, there are four individual stars with characters, and the depth of the division in NXT at the time and just the chemistry the four of us had together. I think that’s what stood out the most.”

Bayley on what tonight’s match at Madison Square Garden means: “The four of us will always be tied together and having a match with all of us in a place like MSG is special. I came up to the main roster last and this is one of the only times we’ve all been in the ring together on the main roster.”

Flair on what the future holds for the group: “I hope the future holds the four of us in a Fatal Four Way in the main event of WrestleMania. That’s what I hope the future holds. I’m not saying it’s this year, next year, the next or the next after that. But eventually I truly believe that the Fatal Four Way will be a main event match at WrestleMania.”

Banks on how women’s wrestling has grown: “From having the women’s match cut at WrestleMania 29 just before they went out to women main eventing, the growth is just so beautiful to see. To be a part of it, I’m so blessed to be here at this time.”