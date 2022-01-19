wrestling / News
The Fultons and the Highlanders Added To Wrestlecon 2022
Wrestlecon has announced that the Highlanders, along with Jackie and Bobby Fulton, have been added to their 2022 event in Dallas during Wrestlemania weekend. The full list includes:
* The Briscoes
* Man Mountain Rock
* One Man Gang/Akeem
* Scotty 2 Hotty
* Tully Blanchard
* Jackie and Bobby Fulton
* The Highlanders
* JJ Dillon
* Adam Bomb
* Mike Rotunda
* Ted Dibiase
* Bill Eadie
* Barry Darsow
* Slick
* Ron Simmons
* Marina Shafir
* Kurt Angle
* Bull Nakano
* Barbie Blank
* Atsushi Onita
* Mickie James
* Ultimo Dragon
* Al Snow
* Sonny Onoo
* Sam Houston
* Nick Aldis
* Debra McMichael
* The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express
* Tommy Rich
* Deonna Purrazzo
* Angelina Love
* Brooke Adams
* Windham Rotunda
* Killer Kross
* Scarlett Bordeaux
* Chelsea Green
* Maria Kanellis-Bennett
* Swoggle
* Brutus Beefcake
* Matt Cardona
* Brian Myers
* Velvet Sky
* Ted Dibiase Jr
* The Honky Tonk Man
Tuesday morning talent time! pic.twitter.com/SKcJ4sc5Us
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 18, 2022
Time to announce another tag team! Welcome to WrestleCon 🤠 pic.twitter.com/Vj3SaJ9HX2
— WrestleCon – Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) January 19, 2022
