wrestling / News
The Garcia Twins To Host Live Podcast Event In New York City
Nikki and Brie Garcia have announced they will be bringing a live edition of their podcast to New York City. The event takes place at City Winery on July 20. VIP tickets will include a post-event Q&A. The special edition is called the Nikki And Brie Show: Moms Gone Wild Tour.
You can find tickets here.
Join Nikki and Brie Garcia (FKA The Bella Twins) for their podcast live shows across the US!
About The Nikki and Brie Show:
Every Monday and Wednesday, it’s like having happy hour with your best friends, the iconic duo Nikki & Brie, as they take you into their lives beyond the cameras and keep it 100 about being moms, sisters, entrepreneurs, and TV Personalities. From pop culture and fun games to life moments, join Nikki and Brie Garcia in their next chapter. Every episode, you’ll laugh, cry, feel inspired, and, most importantly, walk away feeling happy, seen, and motivated to be yourself! They also welcome special guests, friends and family, and much more. Pop that bottle and pour a glass with Nikki & Brie every Monday and Wednesday!