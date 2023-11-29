The Gates of Agony Have Joined NJPW’s HOUSE OF TORTURE

During night eight of the NJPW World Tag League, the Gates of Agony were offered a spot in the HOUSE OF TORTURE faction and the team accepted. This happened after House of Torture defeated the pair, and Yuto Nakashima, in a six-man tag team match.

Bishop Kaun said: “You think you know whose house it is- but you’ve gotta go through the gates first. We never said whose house it was. It was the HOUSE OF TORTURE. You want to get in the house, you’ve got to go through the gates first.”

This is the second faction the team is a part of, as they are also in AEW’s Mogul Embassy.