The Godfather Details Gathering With The Undertaker and Their Old Bone Street Krew Before Survivor Series

– Speaking to Sports Illustrated, WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright, aka The Godfather, discussed a get together the night before the Final Farewell of The Undertaker. The gathering was attended by former close friends and traveling companions for The Undertaker from WWE nicknamed the Bone Street Krew (BSK).

The gathering was attended by Savio Vega, Rikishi, The Godwinns, Booker T, and Tim White. Booker T also spoke about the wild night during his recent podcast. Godfather and Undertaker have a longstanding friendship going back to their days in CWA Memphis in the late 1980s. Below are some highlights.

On Undertaker’s final farewell: “When I heard about this farewell, I texted and said, ‘Big Dog, you done?’ And he said, ‘Bear, I’m done.’ Now he’s said that before, but they just wouldn’t let him go. This time, he said he’s done. I don’t know what Vince is going throw at him down the river, but I think he’s done.”

Godfather on the gathering of old friends: “When WWE invited me to the Survivor Series tribute for Mark, I texted him right away and said, ‘Let’s do a BSK reunion.’ We paid homage to Mark Calaway and the phenom that he created with The Undertaker.”

On what it was like when they all met up: “For that one night, the past came back to life. If you didn’t know any better, it felt like it was 20 years ago. We told stories, we hugged, we cried—and we put Timmy White to bed, just like we used to back in the day.”

His thoughts on The Undertaker: “Mark is honest, he respects the business and he never forgets about his friends. He changed the business, especially for big men. He’s one of a kind. All of us that could be there on Saturday were there, and we had a hell of a night. I’ll remember it forever.”