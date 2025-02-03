The Godfather Says He Didn’t Enjoy Wrestling In Japan

The Godfather recently explained why he didn’t have fun wrestling in Japan. The WWE Hall of Famer competed in NJPW several times before he came to WWE, and he explained on AdFreeShows’ Godfather Live why he didn’t have fun there.

“I didn’t have a good time in Japan, because back then — you’re talking about the late ’80s, early ’90s — they weren’t really cool with tattoos,” Godfather said (per Fightful). “And people like me and Bam Bam Bigelow? We weren’t really allowed in certain places.”

He continued, “We couldn’t go to the bathhouses, we couldn’t go to a lot of places… they say, ‘No tattoos,’ they thought you’re part of the mob. So, I don’t have a lot of good Japan stories.”