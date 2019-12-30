The Godfather Didn’t Think The Nation of Domination Would Be As Big As It Was

In an interview with Jordan Garber NOW, The Godfather spoke about going into the WWE Hall of Fame and looked back at his time as part of the Nation of Domination. We were sent the following highlights:

On how The Godfather came about: “It was fun because it was just me being me. Lots of guys came out with girls but they didn’t know what to do with them. I knew what the people wanted, and I knew what to do with the girls working at topless clubs all my life basically. I just put my personality and my flavour out there which created the “Pimpin’ ain’t easy thing” and that really took off.”

Looking back on The Nation of Domination: “I had no idea that it would be such a demanding and big thing. The significance of us black guys getting together and to do what we did. We were just having fun, and that’s how I took it back then. You look back on it now, and everyone is talking about it and you just look back and say wow… It was a lot bigger than I thought it was and it was a lot bigger than I took it at the time.”

On making it to the WWE Hall of Fame: “Wow! That was one of the highlights of my career. That meant more to me than anything besides the birth of my kids and my marriage. That was one of the biggest accomplishments of my life. I never thought I’d get in and when they put me in it was the happiest day of my life.”