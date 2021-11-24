The Godfather Discusses Nearly Going to WCW and Joining the nWo

– During an appearance on today’s Thanksgiving edition of WWE’s The Bump, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather Charles Wright discussed almost going to WCW and being a part of the NWO. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

The Godfather on nearly going to WCW: “I was working on a contract deal with them to come in. I thought that we had come to an arrangement and then all of a sudden, I’m calling them and they’re not calling me back. I’m calling this one, I’m not going to mention any names, I’m calling this guy, he’s not calling me back, he’s not calling me back. All of a sudden I turn on the show and I see Virgil in my spot that they were talking about me doing. It was a good thing. Ron Simmons told me don’t go there in the first place.”

On the plans being cancelled at the last minute: “It was talked about and then it was canceled at the last minute.I was going to come out, because of the hair thing, I was going to come out first as Godfather. Then cut my hair and come out as Kama, and then shave my head and come out as Papa Shango. But I forget what happened, but it was canceled at the last minute.”