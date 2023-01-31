The Godfather Recalls Baron Corbin Gifting Him a Battle of Jack Daniels

– During a recent interview with The Universal Wrestling Podcast, WWE hall of Famer Charles “The Godfather” Wright discussed receiving a gift of a battle of Jack Daniels from Baron Corbin. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“That’s the first time I met this kid, right? Then we’re in the back, before we do the shoot, he comes and he hands me a bottle of Jack Daniels, man. And he goes, ‘Here, this is for you and Undertaker for later.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, thank you, man.’ He showed that type of respect.”

The Godfather recently appeared on the Raw XXX Anniversary show earlier this month.