– During a recent edition of Poddin’ Ain’t Easy, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather recalled Vince McMahon telling him he would be joining The Nation of Domination in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On Vince McMahon telling him he’d be joining the Nation of Domination: “He [McMahon] goes, ‘Tonight, we’re gonna put you in the Nation of Domination.’ I was only put into the Nation to make it bigger and blacker.”

On not wanting to return to the Papa Shango gimmick: “Happiest day of my life, because that makeup is a pain in the ass. I was like, ‘You didn’t have to pay to come back, just put that f**king makeup off.'”