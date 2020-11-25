The Godfather Responds to Criticism Over Undertaker’s Final Farewell Segment

The Godfather went to Survivor Series for the Undertaker’s Final Farewell and has responded to some fan criticism about how the segment played out. The BSK member appeared on camera for the segment, walking down to the ring but not doing anything after when Taker came out, cut a goodbye promo, and exited.

On a post made to Instagram, Godfather responded to some fan comments as noted by Wrestling Inc. He agreed with some of the criticism about the segment but noted that the most important thing was the BSK being able to reunite one more time off camera. Some of the comments with Godfather’s responses are below:

* “The whole ‘Farewell’ was pretty boring. You guys all came to the ring…for what?”

Godfather: “right.”

* “What was the point of having you all there and say nothing. It was awesome to see you back on TV but I wanted more”

Godfather: “could’ve been written better”

* “Soooo they bring you and all Taker’s old friends, just for you all to leave the ring directly after being introduced? I don’t watch wrestling much anymore but tuned in to see this and I cannot believe how far the WWE has fallen off. This ‘send of’ was embarrassing for someone the caliber of Taker. With the cinematic success of his Mania match they couldn’t produce something where he’s digging his own grave and all of his old friends are there to watch him ‘ascend to the heavens’ or something more mysterious? Something filmed OUTSIDE of this lame ‘Thunderdome’? An empty arena with piped in crowd noise was the best he deserves? There is zero creativity anymore. Flat out lazy and boring. This was LAZY and uninspired. Seeing you all hang out at the hotel would have been more entertaining.”

Godfather:“Well said. And you right the night before was epic.”

* “Alot more thought should have gone into that last night. But atleast the krew got to reunite 1 more time at the hotel”

Godfather:“Thats the most important.”