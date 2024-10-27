– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright, aka The Godfather, discussed undergoing knee and hip replacement surgeries and changing his diet to help him lose weight. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

The Godfather on his recent knee and hip surgeries: “In the last year I’ve had my hip and my knee replaced, and when I started I was 310/312 [pounds] and now I’m about 245/250. I feel great, I hope I look great, but I feel great, but I’ve really changed how I eat, when I eat, what I eat, and I’ve really changed a lot about my lifestyle.”

On his current diet: “I try not to eat no sugar, keep my carbs down, I don’t eat past 5-o-clock at night, I don’t eat til 10-o-clock, I keep the shots of Jack Daniels to a minimum unless Taker’s around. No bread, no fast-foods, and not because it’s unhealthy but for some reason as I’ve got older I don’t like red meat, and nothing about being grass-fed … I don’t like the way it tastes anymore; it doesn’t turn me on.”

The former Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2016.