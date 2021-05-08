wrestling / News
The Godfather Set for The Broken Skull Sessions
May 8, 2021 | Posted by
– It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright, aka The Godfather, will be one of the next guests on The Broken Skull Sessions. Wright shared this photo on his Instagram account showing him filming the episode with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin:
More Trending Stories
- Details On AEW Dark Wrestlers That Took Part In Recent WWE Tryouts Including Alex Gracia And More
- Becky Lynch Reaches Out To Young Fan That Can’t Talk or Walk
- Note On Why Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Will Be Retro-Themed, ‘Fist’ Set Will Not Be Back
- Britt Baker Reveals That She Had To Take Care of Dax Harwood When He Started Bleeding At Dinner, Harwood Says Baker and Bayley Are Both His Role Models