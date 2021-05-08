wrestling / News

The Godfather Set for The Broken Skull Sessions

May 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Godfather - Papa Shango

– It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright, aka The Godfather, will be one of the next guests on The Broken Skull Sessions. Wright shared this photo on his Instagram account showing him filming the episode with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin:

