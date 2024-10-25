The Godfather Recalls Vince McMahon’s Pitch For Papa Shango Character

The Godfather, aka Charles Wright, played Papa Shango early in his WWE career, and he recently recalled the James Bond inspiration for the character. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about how Vince McMahon introduced the notion of the supernatural character to him during his appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Vince McMahon explaining the Papa Shango character to him: “Vince hires me and says, ‘You got the body of a monster but you got a baby face.’ He called me one day and said, ‘Charles, I want you to go rent the movie Live and Let Die.”

On the character’s end coming as a result of his divorce causing personal chaos: “I was getting into a lot of fights — real fights — and ‘Taker was pulling me off of people, and it was getting ugly. I went in there with Vince and Mark and we decided it would be best if I went home and got my mind right before somebody got hurt. I know that’s wild, but I was a different person back then.”