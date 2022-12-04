wrestling / News

The Godwinns & The Tonga Kid Announced for WrestleCon 2023

December 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleCon 2023 Los Angeles Image Credit: WrestleCon

– WrestleCon has announced more guests for the 2023 convention set for April 2023 during WrestleMania Week. As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has already been confirmed to appear at the convention.

Newly announced guests for the convention include former WWE Tag Team Champions The Godwinns (Henry and Phineas Godwin) and The Tonga Kid. You can check out the announcement details below:

