The Godwinns & The Tonga Kid Announced for WrestleCon 2023

– WrestleCon has announced more guests for the 2023 convention set for April 2023 during WrestleMania Week. As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has already been confirmed to appear at the convention.

Newly announced guests for the convention include former WWE Tag Team Champions The Godwinns (Henry and Phineas Godwin) and The Tonga Kid. You can check out the announcement details below:

Bring your slop buckets!! pic.twitter.com/0T4josvz4H — WrestleCon – LA March 30-April 2 2023 (@wrestlecon) December 3, 2022