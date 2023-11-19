The Golden Jets Win The Young Bucks’ Tag Team Title Shot at AEW Full Gear

The Golden Jets are not only still a tag team, but won an AEW tag team title shot from the Young Bucks at Full Gear. The Bucks put their title shot on the line with the added stipulation that if Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho lost, they could no longer team together. However, the Golden Jets won when Omega hit the One Winged Angel and got the pin.

Their opportunity at #AEW World Tag Team Gold is on the line as The Young Bucks make their way to the ring. Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!

