wrestling / News
The Golden Jets Win The Young Bucks’ Tag Team Title Shot at AEW Full Gear
The Golden Jets are not only still a tag team, but won an AEW tag team title shot from the Young Bucks at Full Gear. The Bucks put their title shot on the line with the added stipulation that if Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho lost, they could no longer team together. However, the Golden Jets won when Omega hit the One Winged Angel and got the pin.
The Golden Jets' future hangs in the balance as Chris Jericho makes his way to the ring!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@KennyOmegamanX | @IAmJericho | pic.twitter.com/1OWMwgxwpv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
And Jericho's tag team partner the former #AEW World Champion Kenny Omega joins him in the ring.
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@KennyOmegamanX | @IAmJericho | pic.twitter.com/UVAs8ICrEO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Their opportunity at #AEW World Tag Team Gold is on the line as The Young Bucks make their way to the ring.
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@youngbucks pic.twitter.com/EQ8UmsHcg0
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Bodies flying everything inside and outside the ring!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@KennyOmegamanX | @IAmJericho | @youngbucks pic.twitter.com/WKRdUwtxB3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Chris Jericho takes out both Matt & Nick Jackson!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@KennyOmegamanX | @IAmJericho | @youngbucks pic.twitter.com/5ac47DEIfC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Double Northern Lights!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@KennyOmegamanX | @IAmJericho | @youngbucks pic.twitter.com/KkMEr3GSSc
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
BTE TRIGGER!!!!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@KennyOmegamanX | @IAmJericho | @youngbucks pic.twitter.com/xrtC9vjtvY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
Kenny Omega with a rush of adrenaline!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@KennyOmegamanX | @IAmJericho | @youngbucks pic.twitter.com/9aMvW9tjxo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023
What a counter by the Golden Jets!
Watch #AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV!
🔗 https://t.co/vrXxJ8IVMl
📱 https://t.co/IGFXWHa3dW
🌏 https://t.co/m5uJ9xfmkr@KennyOmegamanX | @IAmJericho | @youngbucks pic.twitter.com/WDDvKZwZTn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2023