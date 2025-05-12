The Good Brothers Say AJ Styles Is a First Ballot Hall of Famer, Will Be a Big Star Anywhere

The Good Brothers say AJ Styles will be a first ballot Hall of Famer in WWE and will be fine whether he stays with the company or not. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows are free agents following their WWE non-competes expiring, and they spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for a new interview in which they talked about Styles and their on-screen split last year. You can see highlights below:

Anderson on Styles’ future plans: “I’ll tell you this, they bring us in to heat him up every now and then, so he better like us. He’d better like us a lot. After taking that right hook from Logan Paul, he might have to call us in again. With AJ’s contract, we obviously know what’s going on with him, and it’s obviously not something we can talk about now. AJ Styles is going to be fine wherever he goes. If he stays in WWE, he’s a full-blown first ballot Hall of Famer, and it’s going to really pop everybody when Gallows and Anderson’s music hits, and we hit the ring and we induct him into the Hall of Fame. Don’t worry, that’ll happen someday. If he leaves WWE, he’s going to be a big star wherever he goes.”

Gallows on Styles: “Absolutely. He’s a credit to anywhere he’s at.”