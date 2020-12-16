wrestling / News

The Good Brothers Comment On Reunion with Kenny Omega And Match at Hard to Kill

December 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Hard to Kill Good Brothers

During last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Kenny Omega reunited with the Good Brothers before the trio attacked and laid out Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns. Don Callis then announced that Omega and the Good Brothers will face Swann and the Guns at Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV on January 16. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows all commented on the match on Twitter.

