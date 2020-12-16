wrestling / News
The Good Brothers Comment On Reunion with Kenny Omega And Match at Hard to Kill
During last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Kenny Omega reunited with the Good Brothers before the trio attacked and laid out Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns. Don Callis then announced that Omega and the Good Brothers will face Swann and the Guns at Impact’s Hard to Kill PPV on January 16. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows all commented on the match on Twitter.
The Official.
The Original.
The Only Clizz that matters….#4Life@KennyOmegamanX @The_BigLG @TheDonCallis @IMPACTWRESTLING @AEW
Just gettin started..
“Goodbye and Goodnight.
Bang.”—— Kenny Omega pic.twitter.com/hVW8KrwvM4
— The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) December 16, 2020
Now that’s a fun #brotherbus @KennyOmegamanX @TheDonCallis….Here we go @MachineGunKA #IMPACTonAXSTV #BizCliz @AEW @IMPACTWRESTLING
— “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) December 16, 2020
#BizCliz #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/c3rbNK6XLa
— “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) December 16, 2020
