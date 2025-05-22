– As noted, The Good Brothers recently returned to the ring earlier this month at NJPW Resurgence, teaming with The Young Bucks in a winning effort over the The War Dogs. During a recent edition of their Talk’n Shop podcast, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson came to the defense of their longtime friends, Matt and Nick Jackson. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Doc Gallows on The Young Bucks: “This needs to be said because you read a lot of **** out there. We talk to the Young Bucks every single day. If you have something bad to say about the Young Bucks, you don’t know them or you’re looking for clickbait. Those are two of the most genuine guys in the entire business. The level of success that they’ve had, to be as cool and genuine as they are.”

Anderson on teaming with the Bucks at Resurgence: “The Young Bucks wanted to team with us. They wanted to have a good time with us. They did that for us and we did that for them. We would do anything for them. Our phone is always on for those boys.”