The Good Brothers Remember Being Told Not To Say ‘Beat Up John Cena’ Anymore
During the latest episode of Talk’N Shop (via Fightful), The Good Brothers spoke about being told by WWE to stop using the phrase ‘beat up John Cena’ in their promos. The team started saying it, along with AJ Styles, during a feud with Cena in 2016.
Doc Gallows said:
Karl Anderson added: “It was definitely [Mark] Carano. Most of the things we did, they kind of didn’t let us do anymore.“
