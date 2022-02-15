The Good Brothers Reportedly File Trademark for ‘The BC’

– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling tag team champions The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) recently applied for the trademark on the term “The BC” for multiple categories under Goods & Services for apparel and Entertainment.

The trademark filing with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) had the following description:

G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestlers and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

The Good Brothers are scheduled to defend the Impact tag team titles against Guerrillas of Destiny later this weekend at No Surrender. The event is set for Saturday, February 19.