The Good Brothers Retain Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles At Victory Road (Clips)
The Good Brothers took on the team of Willie Mack and Rich Swann at Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road tonight, and managed to hold onto the titles. The pair hit a Magic Killer on Mack to get the win. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson have been champions for 64 days after winning them at Slammiversary on July 17.
You can follow along with our live coverage of Victory Road here.
The World Tag Team Champions are in the house. #VictoryRoad @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG pic.twitter.com/pvBYN4zfyC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 19, 2021
Stereo dropkicks by @GottaGetSwann and @Willie_Mack. #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/cZ6tKD6uML
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 19, 2021
.@MachineGunKA FIRES BACK with a Gun Stun. #VictoryRoad pic.twitter.com/QSTPR09cWS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 19, 2021
