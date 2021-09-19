wrestling / News

The Good Brothers Retain Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles At Victory Road (Clips)

September 18, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling VIctory Road

The Good Brothers took on the team of Willie Mack and Rich Swann at Impact Wrestling’s Victory Road tonight, and managed to hold onto the titles. The pair hit a Magic Killer on Mack to get the win. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson have been champions for 64 days after winning them at Slammiversary on July 17.

