The Good Brothers Reveal Scott D’Amore’s Angry Reaction to Trying a Preacher Gimmick

– During a recent edition of Talk’n Shop, The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) spoke about Scott D’Amore’s unamused reaction to how they came out and tried a southern preacher gimmick on the latest episode of Impact. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Karl Anderson on how they tried a preacher gimmick for the Good Brothers on Impact: “We came out on IMPACT and we’re doing a full blown preacher gimmick. We’re praising the lord.”

Gallows on how they felt the power: “We feel the power of the lord flowing through our bodies!”

Anderson on Scott D’Amore’s reaction: “We’re walking and talking, doing a promo, and Gallows is gone full-blown preacher from the southern baptist world. Now, he has an accent. We get to the back and Scott D’Amore goes, ‘When the f*** did you guys [become] preachers?'”

Gallows on how D’Amore reacted: “He goes, ‘I thought I signed the bad ass New Japan Bullet Club, not Sex Furgerson and Chadd 2 Badd.’ I said, ‘Sex Ferguson and Chadd 2 Badd don’t practice this kind of religion. You need to clean your show up. I think this is great.’ He didn’t think it was funny. He said, ‘You’ve got to tell me when you’re going to try s*** like that.'”

On how D’Amore said to give him a heads up next time they try that: “He said, ‘I’m glad you guys took a chance, but when I look down at the screen and see the Machine Gun and Big LG talking in a country accent and praising God, you just gotta let me know.’ ‘Sorry, boss.'”