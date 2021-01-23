The Good Brothers Say Fans Have Been Waiting For a Bullet Club Reunion

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, spoke about fans wanting a Bullet Club reunion but weren’t able to get it in WWE. Here are highlights:

Doc Gallows on the hand gesture: “That hand cramp, that hand gesture that maybe we’re not allowed to say the name of, but we’re going to do it anyway.”

Karl Anderson on who named it: “Matt Jackson said [in the Young Bucks book], doing the hand gesture, [I] dubbed it the Too Sweet, so I guess I invented it, I made the name. We can do whatever we want.”

Gallows on a Bullet Club reunion: “They’ve been waiting on it for years because even in WWE, having guys come from Bullet Club, they never got that moment with the group or any variation of the group. Once Kenny raised [too sweet] up, once we threw it up, and the Bucks were hesitant but we all came together. That was the perfect way to go off the air, the shot with our hands in the air. That was good shit.”