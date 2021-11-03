wrestling / News
The Good Brothers vs. FinJuice, More Added to This Week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV
November 3, 2021 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling announced some new matchups for tomorrow’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. Impact tag champs The Good Brothers will face FinJuice in a non-title match. You can see the updated lineup below:
* Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Madison Rayne
* X Division #1 Contenders Match: Rohit Raju vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus
* Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards & Matt Cardona vs. Moose, W. Morrissey & Minoru Suzuki
* Madman Fulton vs. Chris Sabin
* The Good Brothers vs. FinJuice
* BTI: Matt Cardona, VSK, & Zicky Dice vs. Rich Swann, Willi Mack, & Sam Beale
IMPACT! on AXS TV will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 at 10:00 pm ET. This week’s episode will showcase the Best of the Asylum Years.
