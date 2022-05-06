The Good Brothers Weigh In On Their NJPW Return, Fans ‘Illegally’ Cheering For Them

The Good Brothers made their NJPW returns at Wrestling Dontaku earlier this month, and they recently weighed in on coming back to the company. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss their returns and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Anderson on their return to Japan at the start of the month: “We went to Japan with WWE. We were lucky enough to go four times, we went every single year. Each time, it always brought back great memories, but nothing was like landing back in Tokyo, getting picked up by the New Japan office, the same office that picked me up six years ago, taking me over to the same hotel I stayed in back in the day, seeing all the same people. I got to the hotel room, me and Gallows were texting back and forth, sending videos of all the drinks we got from the convenience stores and how excited we were. We felt like children. Gallows even sent me an emotional video. I don’t know if it was because he was half-hammered coming off the plane, but it just felt right to be back in Japan, even before we got to the New Japan show in Fukuoka five days after landing.”

Gallows on the return: “Man, it was almost surreal. So cool, like you said, getting to see our old friends, guys we used to go out with and have dinner every night in different towns and stuff like that. I definitely missed the eating tour of Japan. [Tommy] Dreamer and I were talking about that after we were on Busted Open the last time, when he ate 86 pieces of sushi just to impress us. But yeah, all the way around, it couldn’t have been better. And to get to go to the PayPay Dome in Fukuoka, run out there again with wrestling happiness. [It’s a] wrestling utopia, brother.”

Anderson on NJPW fans reacting to their return: “You know what I like the most? It is that Japanese wrestling fans, and Japanese sports fans in general right now, legally, are not allowed to cheer. They’re not allowed to make noise. They have to wear their mask and no noise is allowed to come from their mouth. That was my first disappointment, was I said, ‘man, we’re not gonna get a pop.’ So before we went out, I said, ‘listen, we know we aren’t going to get a reaction, they have to be quiet, don’t worry.’ We run in there, we slide in, we beat him [Okada] up, I took my hat off, and I heard the pop. I thought that was an audible pop, they’re not allowed to cheer. They’re illegally cheering for the boys.”