The Great Khali Joins Farm Protests In India (Videos, Pics)

WWE alumnus The Great Khali has joined up with Indian farmers in protesting restrictive farming laws in the country. MensXP.com reports that the former World Heavyweight Champion joined protests at the Tikri border, and you can see some videos and pics shared by Khali below.

The laws, referred to colloquially as “black farm laws” by their critics, have been slammed for making everyday farmers vulnerable and opening the way for big corporations to take over. Farmers have been protesting the bills for some time and have received support from several celebrities in the country. The two bills were introduced in 2018 and critics are calling for them to be rolled back. The next round of talks around them are taking place today.

Khali is incredibly popular in India and his public show of support for the protestors has received significant media attention in the country. You can see his Instagram videos below: