The Great Khali On How Undertaker Inspired Him, Starting a Wrestling School

The Great Khali recently discussed his feud with Undertaker in WWE, his wrestling school in India and more. Khali spoke with WWE Now India for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per ITN WWE:

On his wrestling school in India: “It was my dream to start an academy in India. Since I was a wrestler myself, I did not want to be the last wrestler from India to join WWE. I wanted more young wrestlers from India to go to WWE to make India proud. I had a very hard time when I started my journey. Going from India, getting a visa in the US, finding a good academy to get trained. It was a tough path for me.

“I also did not have much money. So it was my dream from that time. I went to the US in 2000. My dream was to remove all these barriers and perils for the next generation. So I always had in mind that if I could become something credible, I will create a wrestling academy in India to give youngsters a platform to achieve their dreams.”

On his feud with The Undertaker: “I started wrestling after watching The Undertaker. He was my inspiration to get into the business. It was such a memorable moment for me (getting a win over The Undertaker). It was a challenging match for me but it was equally momentous. It’s very close to my heart.”