The Great Khali Joins Political Party In India, Supports Prime Minister
The Great Khali has joined the largest political party in India, as he announced on Thursday. The Asian News International Twitter account noted today that the WWE Hall of Famer has announced that he’s joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party of Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi.
The post quotes Khali as saying:
“I’m glad to have joined BJP… I feel that PM Modi’s work for the nation makes him the right Prime Minister. So, I thought why not be a part of his governance for the nation’s development. I joined BJP after being influenced by BJP’s national policy.”
You can see the posts below. Since leaving WWE, Khali launched his own promotion in India, Continental Wrestling Entertainment, and opened a wrestling school. He got involved in politics in December of 2020 when he sided with Indian farmers in protesting restrictive farming laws in the country.
