The Great Khali Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Him to ‘Kill’ The Undertaker for His WWE Debut

– Rewind Recap Relive recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer The Great Khali, who discussed his debut where he attacked The Undertaker on TV. Khali discussed how Vince McMahon told him to go out and “kill” The Undertaker. Below are some highlights and a video of the interview (via Fightful):

“Vince said, ‘I want to debut you’ but he didn’t say who is my opponent. He gives me a call and says, ‘come to TV after WrestleMania.’ Same day, Michael Hayes said, ‘You have a big day. You need to go out during Mark Henry and fighting and you need to ‘Kill the The Undertaker.’ I was so happy. ‘He tried to explain and Vince said, ‘Yes! Kill him hard! Not easy.’ That moment was really great. All the world knew who was Great Khali. I want to thank Vince McMahon and WWE for making Great Khali. I appreciate Vince McMahon and WWE.”