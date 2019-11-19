wrestling / News
The Great Muta Set For Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4
– Joey Janela’s Spring Break will quite the big name next year in The Great Muta. Janela announced on Monday that Muta is the first competitor for the show, which takes place on April 3rd during WrestleMania weekend in Tampa, Florida.
Muta last competed in the US at Impact Wrestling’s A Night You Can’t Mist in August. His opponent has not yet been named for Spring Break 4.
