The Great Muta To Wrestle at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over

October 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that The Great Muta will wrestle what is likely his final NJPW match at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over. He will team with Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano against Great-O-Khan, Aaron Henare and Jeff Cobb. Muta previously helped Yano defeat O-Khan with the mist at a recent Battle Autumn show. The event happens on November 20. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP Women’s Championship Tournament Finals: Mayu Iwatani vs. KAIRI
* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Utami Hayashishita vs. Hirooki Goto & Maika
* Tom Lawlor & Syuri vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Giulia
* El Desperado, DOUKI, Starlight Kid, & Momo Watanabe vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taichi, Natsupoi, & Tam Nakano
* Thekla, Himeka & Mai Sakurai vs. Lady C, AZM & Saya Kamitan.
* Great Muta, Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano vs.United Empire (Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb & Aaron Henare)

