The Great-O-Khan on Teaming With Will Ospreay, His Grudge Against NJPW, Ospreay vs. Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 15

The Great-O-Khan spoke with NJPW for a new interview discussing his alliance with Will Ospreay, his goals in NJPW and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his return being not being planned out long in advance: “Well, the whole plan came together at short notice, but it went off without a hitch … We had planned on being in the UK for a while longer when Ospreay called and said he wanted Okada crushed.”

On if his time in the UK was what connected him to Ospreay: “It is. We wrestled on the same card as him in the UK, and even though we were in different locker rooms, he made a point of coming to us. And did you see what we did? More importantly, did you hear? Those people aren’t allowed to raise their voices, but they couldn’t help themselves.”

On if he knew how much he wanted to make an impact when he returned to Japan: “Of course we did! But one thing you need to understand is that there’s no use comparing us to any of these other so-called wrestlers. We weren’t sent away with a silver spoon to eat with and a red carpet ready for when we came back.”

On the Great-O-Khan being created out of his grudge against NJPW: “That’s exactly right. We weren’t a snot nosed kid going on a “learning excursion”. We went on a foreign invasion! Don’t lump us in with any of those other wrestlers. They might have ‘returned from excursion’, but we, we are continuing our invasion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Just look at the titles we won overseas … And we never lost a single match in the UK. It was only a matter of time before we turned our sights to NJPW. And everything went according to plan.”

On whether his match with Ospreay was their first bout together: “It was. There were no problems at all, obviously. Even ignorant types like you know how impressive a wrestler Ospreay is, don’t you? Not just in singles, but in tags as well, he is the very best of the best in every little thing that he does. As the leader of The Empire, he did everything to set the battlefield for us to conquer.”

On Okada criticizing him for being “in the way” of him and Ospreay: “Hahaha! Spoken like a true imbecile, every word. High and mighty, mocking our name, taking us lightly. Those are all the actions of a man that this company has placed on a pedestal for so long. A phony hero… although we will acknowledge that he did defeat us one on one.”

On Ospreay facing Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 15: “Ospreay’s goal from the start has been to crush Okada. Whether we won or lost, our job in Osaka was to crush the life out of him. Now it is our job to support Ospreay so he may do the same. Ospreay beats Okada, we win World Tag League together with our partner, win the IWGP Tag Team Championships at Wrestle Kingdom, and all of the Tokyo Dome falls under the control of THE EMPIRE!”