wrestling / News

The Grit Couple Defeat the Judgment Day At WWE Elimination Chamber

February 18, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Edge Beth Phoenix WWE Elimination Chamber Image Credit: WWE

Edge and Beth Phoenix got a measure of revenge over the Judgment Day at WWE Elimination Chamber, beating them in a mixed tag match. In spite of a lot of interference from Dominik Mysterio, Beth was able to hit Rhea Ripley with a Glam Slam on the floor, leading to a Shatter Machine on Finn from Edge and Beth to get the win. You can follow along with our live coverage of the event here.

WWE Elimination Chamber, Joseph Lee

