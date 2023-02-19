wrestling / News
The Grit Couple Defeat the Judgment Day At WWE Elimination Chamber
Edge and Beth Phoenix got a measure of revenge over the Judgment Day at WWE Elimination Chamber, beating them in a mixed tag match. In spite of a lot of interference from Dominik Mysterio, Beth was able to hit Rhea Ripley with a Glam Slam on the floor, leading to a Shatter Machine on Finn from Edge and Beth to get the win. You can follow along with our live coverage of the event here.
THIS IS AWE-SOME!!! 👏👏 👏👏👏#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/Hv5KK1tkyL
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023
Mami giving @DomMysterio35 the secret sauce 💧@RheaRipley_WWE#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/rUxdcDFVrA
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
🎶 On this day, I see clearly 🎶
🤘 @EdgeRatedR 🤘
💪 @TheBethPhoenix 💪#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/ghmH7fiFjA
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
The Unstoppable Force vs. The Immovable Object 👊@TheBethPhoenix@RheaRipley_WWE#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/y1abv366Vw
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
You can't keep a good man down 💜@DomMysterio35 #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/810O7yGMuX
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
Judgement Day is a well-oiled machine ⚙️@FinnBalor @RheaRipley_WWE @DomMysterio35 #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/YyIiUHPaos
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
Mi Corazón 💔@DomMysterio35#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/y5td241xth
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
His and Hers 💍@EdgeRatedR @TheBethPhoenix #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/cqLtuF2Xcx
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗚𝗥𝗜𝗧 𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗣𝗟𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗡! 🤘@EdgeRatedR ❤️ @TheBethPhoenix#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/208PPK3zfm
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
Shambles 😭@FinnBalor @RheaRipley_WWE @DomMysterio35 #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/PDNVCqSzbj
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
What's next for the Grit Couple? 🧐@EdgeRatedR @TheBethPhoenix#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/muGEr4VwVQ
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 19, 2023
Have @RheaRipley_WWE & @FinnBalor met their match at #WWEChamber? pic.twitter.com/xSMwADAHhh
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2023
