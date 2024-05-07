– During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) discussed their recent AEW debuts and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

James Drake on appearing in AEW: “One of the things with deciding to leave WWE, it’s just not leave and go, well, we will see with happens. It’s always actually pushing forward, we want to be everywhere. We made it work with TNA, now we did AEW. It’s pretty much that we want to make sure when you think of us, you don’t think of us as a former so and so, you think of us as our own entity and our own brand and look at the decorated career that we’ll have. We had a great time there, great conversations with Tony. The one thing that I love about that place is that it celebrates wrestling. First and foremost, it celebrates wrestling. If you can go, you will get your roses. That’s literally something that me and Zack have really prided ourselves on for a very long time.”

Drake on AEW focusing on its in-ring product: “I am 5’10 on a good day. I can probably get wider, but I’m not gonna get taller. I really hate how for a very long time in wrestling, something as silly as your height can dictate your future. It’s very silly when you think about the bigger picture and look at someone like — they’ll dictate it on a lot of people in wrestling. Oh, but Shawn Micheals. Oh, but Daniel Bryan. You let them shine with their ability and there’s so much more out there that they are just so talented. They’re wrestlers, they’re not models. They’re not trying to be these superhuman like Marvel characters. But, shows like TNA or shows like AEW, people tune in to watch your craft and then they decide, do we like them, do we not like them. It’s purely based on your craft. It’s very refreshing to say the least.”

Zack Gibson on AEW’s tag team division: “Obviously when we came out, we said we wanted to be everywhere, we wanted to work with all of the best talents that are out there. You can’t go on record saying that and not end up at least trying to do work with the AEW tag division because that division is stacked. There are rumors of other people coming in, but look at the actual division right now. Acclaimed, FTR, Young Bucks, the list just goes on and on and it’s just top tier tag team wrestling that is given time to shine and show out and do proper tag team wrestling on TV with some real purpose. It’s an exciting place to get our foot in the door. We were both buzzing to be there. The Acclaimed, great opponents for us.”

The Grizzled Young Veterans recently faced The Acclaimed last month on AEW Collision, losing their AEW in-ring debut match.