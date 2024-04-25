wrestling / News
The Grizzled Young Veterans Set to Make AEW Debuts This Weekend on Collision
April 25, 2024
– AEW revealed in a new video that the Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) will make their AEW debuts this weekend on Collision. In the video, Drake and Gibson also called out The Acclaimed. You can view that interview clip below.
This weekend’s AEW Collision is set for Saturday, April 27. The show is being held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The show will air live on TNT.
EXCLUSIVE! @Lexynair stands by with a WORLD-RENOWNED tag team set to DEBUT on #AEWCollision… 👀👀👀@ZackGibsonGYV | @JamesDrakePro pic.twitter.com/tsXWiXKcwX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2024
