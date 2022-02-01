The Gunn Club’s Austin Gunn Files Trademark on ‘Ass Boys’ Nickname

– Despite showing public disdain for the nickname coined by Danhausen, it looks like Austin Gunn is ready to ride the “Ass Boys” gravy train. Fightful reports that The Gunn Club’s Austin Gunn filed a trademark on “Ass Boys” for entertainment services and merchandise purposes with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) last month.

The trademark was filed on January 27 with the following description:

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

Austin Gunn should probably be thanking Danhausen now since he gave the team that nickname and even made them a theme song: