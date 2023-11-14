The Gunns Claim Billy Is A More Deadbeat Dad Than Rey Mysterio Is

Speaking recently with Comicbook.com, The Gunns shared their perspectives on deadbeat dads in the industry, citing a point of commonality between themselves and Dominik Mysterio as a fellow soldier of paternal feuds. Colten Gunn specifically noted that while they share a narrative factor with Mysterio, Billy Gunn’s bond with The Acclaimed makes him the more deadbeat of the two dads in question, to which his brother Austin readily assented. You can find a few highlights on the topic below.

Austin on sharing a connection with Dominik Mysterio: “This is why we connect with Dom so much and get along so much with Dom. Both of our dads are deadbeat dads. I think they’re tied.”

Colten on the Gunn patriarch’s rank in the deadbeat competition: “I honestly think maybe ours because Rey didn’t adopt a new kid and start running around with him. Whereas our dad just adopted two new kids and won titles with them and is scissoring on national TV and making all this merch. I don’t see Rey doing that. He’s still upset that his kid is not with him. Our dad, I don’t even think he remembers our names. So I’m going with Billy Gunn.”