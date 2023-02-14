The Gunns Comment On Winning AEW Tag Team Championships

The Gunns became AEW World Tag Team Champions on last week’s Dynamite, and the two talked about their title win and more. Austin and Colten Gunn appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed their title win over The Acclaimed on Dynamite, and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Colten on the title win: “I don’t know if a lot of people know this, but I’ve only been wrestling for two years. I was on TV after eight weeks of training, my first match on TV was against Sting. I don’t know, I’m really good at this and my one goal was to win the tag team championship with my brother and I did that. Another thing, me and Austin have been broken from my dad for like four to six months, we’ve had maybe 10 TV matches together and we’re already champions. People are like ‘this is the peak,’ this isn’t even the beginning for me and Austin and I just want to reiterate that and let people not forget that we’ve only been doing this for less than 10 TV matches. That moment was awesome, we’re champions and you can’t take that away from us.”

Austin on becoming tag team champions: “That is what I love, I love seeing them just in shock because we’re taking over, we’re the head of this division. We now have the tag team title belts, come get them, we’re the best to ever do this. Second-generation, up-and-coming AEW superstars. Name a team that’s better than The Gunns, there isn’t. There’s nobody, nobody that can touch us.”